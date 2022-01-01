Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve fried rice

Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9

1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice (Sm)$3.95
Pineapple Fried Rice$26.00
Fried rice with shrimps and chicken, carrots, peas, pineapple, cashew nuts and curry powder.
Fried Rice$0.00
Str-fried with onion, carrots, peas, tomato & eggs. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee

1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$0.00
Str-fried with onion, carrots, peas, tomato & eggs. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
Chicken Fried Rice (Sm)$7.95
Fried Rice (Sm)$3.95
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee

