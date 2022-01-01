Fried rice in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples
|Fried Rice (Sm)
|$3.95
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$26.00
Fried rice with shrimps and chicken, carrots, peas, pineapple, cashew nuts and curry powder.
|Fried Rice
|$0.00
Str-fried with onion, carrots, peas, tomato & eggs. Served with white rice & your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, mixed vegetables or shrimp (+ $4 extra) | Gluten-free preparation (+$1 extra).
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES
|Fried Rice
|$0.00
|Chicken Fried Rice (Sm)
|$7.95
|$3.95