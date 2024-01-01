Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Banner pic

 

Aldos Italian Table & Bar

4820 Davis Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Zucchini$11.00
More about Aldos Italian Table & Bar
Item pic

 

Stevie Tomato's Sports Page- Pebblebrooke Center - 15215 Collier Boulevard

15215 Collier Boulevard, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ZUCCHINI FRIES$7.99
Fresh cut lightly battered zucchini served with house-made ranch
More about Stevie Tomato's Sports Page- Pebblebrooke Center - 15215 Collier Boulevard

