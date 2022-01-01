Gnocchi in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples
|Gnocchi W Blackened Chicken Alfredo
|$22.00
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Baked Gnocchi
|$22.00
A delicious blend of gnocchi, Italian sausage & spinach topped with mozzarella. Baked in our brick oven.
|Mushroom Gnocchi
|$20.50
Fresh portobello mushrooms and gnocchi in a white truffled wine sauce with garlic & extra virgin olive oil.
More about The Local Naples
The Local Naples
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Tomato and Basil Gnocchi
|$24.00
Local Cherry and Grape Tomatoes
|Pork Ragu, Gnocchi and Ricotta
|$27.00
Soft and Fluffy Gnocchi, Slow Braised Pork
|Pork Ragu, Gnocchi and Ricotta
|$26.00
Soft and Fluffy Gnocchi, Slow Braised Pork