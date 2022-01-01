Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve gnocchi

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi W Blackened Chicken Alfredo$22.00
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Bar Tulia - Mercato image

 

Bar Tulia - Mercato

9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$22.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Gnocchi$22.00
A delicious blend of gnocchi, Italian sausage & spinach topped with mozzarella. Baked in our brick oven.
Mushroom Gnocchi$20.50
Fresh portobello mushrooms and gnocchi in a white truffled wine sauce with garlic & extra virgin olive oil.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
ZZA BABY image

 

ZZA BABY

9118 Strada Place, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Sorrentina$17.00
More about ZZA BABY
Item pic

 

The Local Naples

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato and Basil Gnocchi$24.00
Local Cherry and Grape Tomatoes
Pork Ragu, Gnocchi and Ricotta$27.00
Soft and Fluffy Gnocchi, Slow Braised Pork
Pork Ragu, Gnocchi and Ricotta$26.00
Soft and Fluffy Gnocchi, Slow Braised Pork
More about The Local Naples
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Gnocchi | rock shrimp | ruby red prawns | tomato | rosemary$33.00
More about Sea Salt

