Greek salad in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve greek salad
More about South Street Bar and Grill
South Street Bar and Grill
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples
|Greek Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, red onion, black olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & fresh romaine with a side of our Greek dill dressing
More about Skillets
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Greek Salad
|$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
More about To spiti
To spiti
5955 Pine Ridge Road, Vineyards
|Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Large
|$10.45
|Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Small
|$5.99
More about Skillets
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Greek Salad
|$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".