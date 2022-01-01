Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve greek salad

South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar and Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, red onion, black olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & fresh romaine with a side of our Greek dill dressing
More about South Street Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Gourmet Mama

2063 Pine Ridge Road, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad - Large$12.50
More about Gourmet Mama
Greek Salad image

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
More about Skillets
To spiti image

 

To spiti

5955 Pine Ridge Road, Vineyards

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Large$10.45
Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Small$5.99
More about To spiti
Greek Salad image

 

Skillets

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
More about Skillets
Greek Salad image

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
More about Skillets

