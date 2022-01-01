Grilled steaks in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve grilled steaks
The Local Naples
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Grilled Delmonico steak
|$58.00
16 oz Dry Aged Delmonico served with Beurre Gascogne
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Grilled Ham Steak Benedict Skillet
|$13.75
Golden brown Grilled Ham Steak over Skillets Potatoes or Grits, 2 Eggs your way. Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato Hollandaise and garnished with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Chives.
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Grilled Ham Steak Benedict Skillet
|$13.75
Golden brown Grilled Ham Steak over Skillets Potatoes or Grits, 2 Eggs your way. Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato Hollandaise and garnished with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Chives.