Ham steaks in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve ham steaks
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Grilled Ham Steak Benedict Skillet
|$13.75
Golden brown Grilled Ham Steak over Skillets Potatoes or Grits, 2 Eggs your way. Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato Hollandaise and garnished with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Chives.
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Grilled Ham Steak Benedict Skillet
|$13.75
Golden brown Grilled Ham Steak over Skillets Potatoes or Grits, 2 Eggs your way. Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato Hollandaise and garnished with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Chives.