Hummus in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve hummus

Fit and Fuel Cafe image

 

Fit and Fuel Cafe

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Hummus$6.00
More about Fit and Fuel Cafe
Oak & Stone - Naples image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
WHIPPED CITRUS HUMMUS$9.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.
CITRUS HUMMUS$9.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.
More about Oak & Stone - Naples

