Naruto in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve naruto
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples
|Maki Naruto
|$10.00
Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with maki.
|Salmon Naruto
|$13.00
Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with salmon/tuna.
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES
|Tuna Naruto
|$13.00
|Veg Naruto
|$9.00
Cream cheese, krab meat, masago, scallion, cucumber skin with veg.
|Salmon Naruto
|$13.00
