Octopus in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve octopus

Dorona Italian Steakhouse image

 

Dorona Italian Steakhouse

2110 Tamiami Trail, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Charred Octopus$26.00
More about Dorona Italian Steakhouse
Bar Tulia - Mercato image

 

Bar Tulia - Mercato

9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus$22.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Octopus | smoked potato | grilled frisée | tonnato sauce | saba$25.00
More about Sea Salt

