Octopus in
Naples
/
Naples
/
Octopus
Naples restaurants that serve octopus
Dorona Italian Steakhouse
2110 Tamiami Trail, Naples
No reviews yet
Charred Octopus
$26.00
More about Dorona Italian Steakhouse
Bar Tulia - Mercato
9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples
No reviews yet
Octopus
$22.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
No reviews yet
Grilled Octopus | smoked potato | grilled frisée | tonnato sauce | saba
$25.00
More about Sea Salt
