Paninis in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve paninis

Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Panini$14.95
organic rotisserie chicken, wisconsin sharp cheddar, provolone, applewood bacon, smashed avocado, crushed blue corn tortillas, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, sriracha aioli, grilled sourdough
Breakfast Panini$11.95
More about 944 7th Ave. North
Cuban Panini image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Panini$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Provolone Panini$11.50
Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Cuban Panini$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Pepper Jack Panini$12.50
Albacore Tuna Salad, Bermuda Onion, Honey Mustard, on a freshly grilled Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Cuban Panini$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

5625 Strand Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Pepper Jack Panini$12.50
Albacore Tuna Salad, Bermuda Onion, Honey Mustard, on a freshly grilled Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Cuban Panini$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tomato Provolone Panini$11.50
Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Provolone Panini$11.50
Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Cuban Panini$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Pepper Jack Panini$12.50
Albacore Tuna Salad, Bermuda Onion, Honey Mustard, on a freshly grilled Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tomato Provolone Panini$11.50
Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Cuban Panini$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets

Map

