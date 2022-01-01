Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve penne

ZZA BABY image

 

ZZA BABY - 9118 Strada Place

9118 Strada Place, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Rossa$18.00
More about ZZA BABY - 9118 Strada Place
Grappino image

 

Grappino

90 9th St. N, Naples

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Pennette - smaller diameter than Penne$12.00
More about Grappino

Browse other tasty dishes in Naples

Bisque

Margherita Pizza

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Soup

Mahi Mahi

Crispy Chicken

Fish And Chips

Hummus

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (19 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (872 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (865 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston