Pretzels in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve pretzels
More about CAK'D
CAK'D
304 9th Street North, Naples
|Pretzel Oreo Brownie
|$5.95
Fudgy brownie with bits of chocolate chips, salty pretzels, and caramel drizzle.
Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. We are a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, and egg free facility.
More about Brooks Grill and Tavern Logans
Brooks Grill and Tavern Logans
2220 Logan Boulevard North, Naples
|Pretzel
|$11.99
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Shredded Cheddar
More about Oak & Stone - Naples - 2270 Logan Blvd
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Naples - 2270 Logan Blvd
2270 Logan Blvd, Naples
|PRETZELS
|$10.50
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
|PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI
|$15.00
Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard