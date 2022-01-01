Pretzels in Naples

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naples restaurants that serve pretzels

Consumer pic

 

CAK'D

304 9th Street North, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Oreo Brownie$5.95
Fudgy brownie with bits of chocolate chips, salty pretzels, and caramel drizzle.
Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. We are a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, and egg free facility.
More about CAK'D
Main pic

 

Brooks Grill and Tavern Logans

2220 Logan Boulevard North, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel$11.99
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Shredded Cheddar
More about Brooks Grill and Tavern Logans
Oak & Stone - Naples image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples - 2270 Logan Blvd

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
PRETZELS$10.50
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI$15.00
Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard
More about Oak & Stone - Naples - 2270 Logan Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Brooks Tavern and Grill

2220 Logans Boulevard N. Unit 804, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel$11.99
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Shredded Cheddar
More about Brooks Tavern and Grill

