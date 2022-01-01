Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Profiterole in
Naples
/
Naples
/
Profiterole
Naples restaurants that serve profiterole
Grappino
90 9th St. N, Naples
Avg 4.5
(1618 reviews)
Profiteroles
$13.00
More about Grappino
La Trattoria
878 5th Avenue South, Naples
No reviews yet
Profiteroles
$10.00
Chocolate Puffs Filled With Vanilla Cream
More about La Trattoria
Browse other tasty dishes in Naples
Papaya Salad
Cappuccino
Cheesecake
Flan
Shrimp Scampi
Prosciutto
Pork Dumplings
Chicken Marsala
More near Naples to explore
Fort Myers
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
Avg 4.8
(23 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Marco Island
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Estero
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Immokalee
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Captiva
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Naples
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(985 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(956 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(929 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston