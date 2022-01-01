Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Profiterole in Naples

Naples restaurants that serve profiterole

Grappino image

 

Grappino

90 9th St. N, Naples

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Profiteroles$13.00
More about Grappino
Banner pic

 

La Trattoria

878 5th Avenue South, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Profiteroles$10.00
Chocolate Puffs Filled With Vanilla Cream
More about La Trattoria

