Prosciutto in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve prosciutto

Bar Tulia - Mercato image

 

Bar Tulia - Mercato

9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto$20.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Grappino image

 

Grappino

90 9th St. N, Naples

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Parma - prosciutto, mozzarella, Parmesan, balsamic
PROSCIUTTO Di (Parma)$20.00
Charcuterie Platter- Prosciutto, Sopressata, Bresola, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino, mostardo di Cremona, olives, pepperonicini$37.00
More about Grappino

