Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Reuben | fontina | tarragon | chives | classic house fries$34.00
More about Sea Salt
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

5625 Strand Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Oak & Stone - Naples image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
CLASSIC REUBEN$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
CLASSIC REUBEN$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Naples
Item pic

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets

Browse other tasty dishes in Naples

Cucumber Salad

Spaghetti

Cobb Salad

Turkey Clubs

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Crepes

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston