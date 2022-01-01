Reuben in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve reuben
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Lobster Reuben | fontina | tarragon | chives | classic house fries
|$34.00
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Naples
2270 Logan Blvd, Naples
|CLASSIC REUBEN
|$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
|CLASSIC REUBEN
|$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
Skillets
7711 Stock Plaza, Naples
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.