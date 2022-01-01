Salmon in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SALADS
Osteria Tulia
466 5th Ave South, Naples
|Lunch Salmon
|$29.00
|Kids Salmon
|$18.00
Dorona Italian Steakhouse
2110 Tamiami Trail, Naples
|Grilled Faroe Salmon (D)
|$42.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples
|Salmon Pesto Risotto
|$24.00
Bar Tulia - Mercato
9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples
|Kids Salmon
|$18.00
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$34.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Honey Sesame Salmon
|$22.95
Black Rice Salad, Carrot & Ginger Puree
|Side Of Salmon
|$10.00
|Miso Salmon
|$22.95
herb marinated sustainable salmon served atop organic brown rice miso-glazed sweet potato, kale, pepita cilantro pesto
Real Seafood Co Naples
8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples
|Salmon
|$27.95
Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables
|Stuffed Atlantic Salmon
|$29.95
fresh Atlantic salmon filled with crab, shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach, finished with a lemon-butter sauce
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Blue Crab Bisque | shrimp toast | salmon pearls | sherry essence
|$16.00
|Wild Salmon Salad | little gem lettuce | apple-raisin crunch | gorgonzola | pistachio | lemon-yogurt dressing
|$24.00
|Salmon Poke | passion fruit | avocado | yuzu | orange | pistachio
|$24.00
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Smoked Salmon Platter
|$14.50
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
|Smoked Salmon Platter
|$14.50
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Skillets
7711 Stock Plaza, Naples
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
|Smoked Salmon Platter
|$14.50
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese