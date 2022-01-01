Salmon in Naples

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Osteria Tulia image

PIZZA • SALADS

Osteria Tulia

466 5th Ave South, Naples

Avg 4.9 (7109 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Salmon$29.00
Kids Salmon$18.00
More about Osteria Tulia
Dorona Italian Steakhouse image

 

Dorona Italian Steakhouse

2110 Tamiami Trail, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Faroe Salmon (D)$42.00
More about Dorona Italian Steakhouse
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Pesto Risotto$24.00
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Bar Tulia - Mercato image

 

Bar Tulia - Mercato

9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Salmon$18.00
Faroe Island Salmon$34.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Sesame Salmon$22.95
Black Rice Salad, Carrot & Ginger Puree
Side Of Salmon$10.00
Miso Salmon$22.95
herb marinated sustainable salmon served atop organic brown rice miso-glazed sweet potato, kale, pepita cilantro pesto
More about 944 7th Ave. North
Real Seafood Co Naples image

 

Real Seafood Co Naples

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$27.95
Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables
Stuffed Atlantic Salmon$29.95
fresh Atlantic salmon filled with crab, shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach, finished with a lemon-butter sauce
More about Real Seafood Co Naples
Item pic

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
More about Skillets
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Crab Bisque | shrimp toast | salmon pearls | sherry essence$16.00
Wild Salmon Salad | little gem lettuce | apple-raisin crunch | gorgonzola | pistachio | lemon-yogurt dressing$24.00
Salmon Poke | passion fruit | avocado | yuzu | orange | pistachio$24.00
More about Sea Salt
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Platter$14.50
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

5625 Strand Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Smoked Salmon Platter$14.50
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Smoked Salmon Platter$14.50
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
More about Skillets

