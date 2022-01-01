Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve sashimi

Island Gypsy Cafe image

 

Island Gypsy Cafe - 292 Capri Boulevard

292 Capri Boulevard, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spiced Tuna Sashimi$14.50
Wasabi Aioli/Sweet Chili/Pickled Ginger/Wakame
More about Island Gypsy Cafe - 292 Capri Boulevard
Banner pic

 

Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9

1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi App (9P) | Mori (16P)$0.00
Sashimi$0.00
2 pieces per order.
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
Consumer pic

 

Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee

1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi App (9P) | Mori (16P)$0.00
Sashimi$0.00
2 pieces per order.
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
Oak & Stone - Naples image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples - 2270 Logan Blvd

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI$15.00
Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard
More about Oak & Stone - Naples - 2270 Logan Blvd

