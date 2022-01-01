Sashimi in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Island Gypsy Cafe - 292 Capri Boulevard
Island Gypsy Cafe - 292 Capri Boulevard
292 Capri Boulevard, Naples
|Spiced Tuna Sashimi
|$14.50
Wasabi Aioli/Sweet Chili/Pickled Ginger/Wakame
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples
|Sashimi App (9P) | Mori (16P)
|$0.00
|Sashimi
|$0.00
2 pieces per order.
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES
|Sashimi App (9P) | Mori (16P)
|$0.00
|Sashimi
|$0.00
2 pieces per order.