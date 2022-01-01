Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi with Linguini$24.50
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Five large shrimp, sautéed in a sauce made of white wine, lemon, butter & Italian herbs. Served with Linguine. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
Real Seafood Co Naples image

 

Real Seafood Co Naples

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$24.95
sautéed with white wine, herbs, garlic butter, artichoke hearts, and sundried tomatoes
More about Real Seafood Co Naples

