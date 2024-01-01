Steak burritos in Naples

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar & Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Burrito$16.00
A warm flour tortilla wrapped around savory tex mex shaved ribeye steak, jasmine rice, shredded lettuce and melted cheeses. Papi highly recommends our "wet" version with a housemade cheese sauce over top for a small additional cost.
More about South Street Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

South Street Bar & Grill

8845 Founders Square Dr., Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Burrito$16.00
A warm flour tortilla wrapped around savory tex mex shaved ribeye steak, jasmine rice, shredded lettuce and melted cheeses. Papi highly recommends our "wet" version with a housemade cheese sauce over top for a small additional cost.
More about South Street Bar & Grill

