Steak frites in
Naples
/
Naples
/
Steak Frites
Naples restaurants that serve steak frites
Bar Tulia - Mercato
9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$48.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
Avg 4.6
(944 reviews)
Steak & Frites
$23.50
8 oz., "Block" Cut strip steak, garlic herb butter, herbed shoestring fries
More about 944 7th Ave. North
