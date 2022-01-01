Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve steak frites

Bar Tulia - Mercato image

 

Bar Tulia - Mercato

9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$48.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak & Frites$23.50
8 oz., "Block" Cut strip steak, garlic herb butter, herbed shoestring fries
More about 944 7th Ave. North

Browse other tasty dishes in Naples

Chicken Tenders

Tiramisu

Gnocchi

Cookies

Wedge Salad

Blintz

Bruschetta

Turkey Reuben

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston