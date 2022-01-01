Tacos in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve tacos
La Herradura Doble
3340 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
|Birria Especial tacos
|$14.95
Two (2) flash-fried corn tortillas topped with: Refried beans, shredded lettuce, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo and your choice of protein.
Island Gypsy Cafe
292 Capri Boulevard, Naples
|Caribbean Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Caribbean Spicede Mahi-Mahi/Grilled Flour Tortillas/Pear Slaw/Chipotle Aioli/House Chips
South Street Bar and Grill
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples
|Philly Tacos
|$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatos, onions & colby-jack cheese. Served with side of sour cream
|Chicken Tacos
|$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with LTO & colby- jack cheese. Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with mild white fish, topped with mango salsa & lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Korean Beef Tacos
|$15.95
soy-marinated beef short rib, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli, wrapped in three corn tortillas or lettuce wraps (GF, DF, PB) Vegetarian when ordered with Tofu
|Taco Salad
|$13.50
organic spring mix, organic romaine, spiced garbanzo beans, smashed avocado, heirloom tomato, Wisconsin sharp cheddar, blue corn tortilla crisps, chipoltle ranch dressing (GF, Vegetarian)
The Local Naples
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Vegan Korean Tacos
|$15.00
Roasted Mushrooms and Eggplant, topped with a slaw consisting of Cabbage, thinly sliced Carrots, Radishes, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions that are mixed in our Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette - Tortilla shells are already gluten free
Fit and Fuel Cafe
819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Chicken BLT Tacos
|$12.00
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Beef 'O' Brady's
7385 Radio Rd., Naples
|2 Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1020 Cal)
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Chicken Tacos
|$11.50
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$11.50
BBQ Smoked Pork, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Peppers. Black Beans or Kettle Chips or Fruit Cup side.
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Chicken Tacos
|$11.50
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Chicken Tacos
|$11.50
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.
Oak & Stone - Naples
2270 Logan Blvd, Naples
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$13.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
Skillets
7711 Stock Plaza, Naples
|Chicken Tacos
|$11.50
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$11.50
BBQ Smoked Pork, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Peppers. Black Beans or Kettle Chips or Fruit Cup side.