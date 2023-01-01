Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Item pic

 

Grappino

90 9th St. N, Naples

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle - similar to Tagliatelle but wider$15.00
Tagliatelle - long, flat ribbons$15.00
More about Grappino
Item pic

 

Caffé Milano

800 5th Ave S, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Bolognese$25.00
Braised Meat Sauce - Pecorino Cheese
More about Caffé Milano

