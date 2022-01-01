Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve tortellini

Grappino image

 

Grappino

90 9th St. N, Naples

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini - 4 cheese stuffed "navel shaped" pasta$17.00
More about Grappino
Item pic

 

BiCE

300 5th Avenue South, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini$23.00
Beef Tortellini, Parmesan Cheese Sauce with Green Peas and Prosciutto
More about BiCE

