Turkey clubs in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
935 3rd Avenue North, Naples
|The Empire State (Turkey Club)*
|$13.99
Turkey with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo
More about The Local Naples
The Local Naples
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|The Local Turkey Club
|$19.00
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
|$12.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
|$12.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
|$12.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
|$12.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
|$12.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.