Turkey reuben in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve turkey reuben
More about Skillets
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.