Naples Flatbread
We started the flatbread craze back in 2009—with bold, sensual flavor combinations served on a house made crust and cooked to perfection in a fiery hearth oven. While flatbreads made us famous, we are so much more. The menu is dynamic—with items like Neapolitan pizza, gourmet baked pastas, ½ lb Prime Burgers, and mouth-watering mac and cheese, as well as signature entrees like boneless short ribs, award-winning Osso Bucco and Firecracker salmon. Oven-roasted wings, warm Panini’s, Wraps, overflowing salads and scrumptious desserts complete the seemingly endless list of options. Sharing the spotlight is a fine selection of over 30 wines available by the glass, a unique variety of craft beers and a full-service bar.
6434 Naples Blvd Suite 408
Location
Naples FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
