Naples restaurants you'll love

Naples restaurants
Must-try Naples restaurants

Randy's Wooster Street Pizza

770 Roosevelt Trail, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Man-Pie$22.50
a meat lovers pie, red pepper, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
12 Boneless Wings$17.95
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our choice of sauce
Wicked Sticks$7.95
Strips of fried dough seasoned with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with marinara sauce. They are Wicked Good!!!
Beacon Bar & Bistro

828 Roosevelt Trail, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow Roasted and Pulled Pork with house-made blueberry barbeque sauce on seed bun. Side of chips and pickle.
Rice & Bean Bowl$15.00
Black Beans simmered with spices, onions, and bell pepper, Jasmine Rice, Salsa, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Jalapenos, Cilantro, and Scallions
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Cast Iron Pan-Fried Chicken Breast with Spicy Honey + Pepper Relish, served on a toasted bun with lettuce and ranch dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
FRENCH FRIES

Rick's Cafe

852 Roosevelt Trail, Naples

Avg 3.8 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Fish Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, grilled pineapple salsa, sriracha slaw.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken with bleu cheese red onion, lettuce and tomato.
Naples Pizza

852 roosevelt trail, naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fries$4.00
Tenders$9.00
The Galley Restaurant and Pub

327 Roosevelt Dr, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
