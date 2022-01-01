Naples restaurants you'll love
Naples's top cuisines
Must-try Naples restaurants
More about Randy's Wooster Street Pizza
Randy's Wooster Street Pizza
770 Roosevelt Trail, Naples
|Popular items
|Lg Man-Pie
|$22.50
a meat lovers pie, red pepper, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
|12 Boneless Wings
|$17.95
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our choice of sauce
|Wicked Sticks
|$7.95
Strips of fried dough seasoned with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with marinara sauce. They are Wicked Good!!!
More about Beacon Bar & Bistro
Beacon Bar & Bistro
828 Roosevelt Trail, Naples
|Popular items
|House Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Slow Roasted and Pulled Pork with house-made blueberry barbeque sauce on seed bun. Side of chips and pickle.
|Rice & Bean Bowl
|$15.00
Black Beans simmered with spices, onions, and bell pepper, Jasmine Rice, Salsa, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Jalapenos, Cilantro, and Scallions
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Cast Iron Pan-Fried Chicken Breast with Spicy Honey + Pepper Relish, served on a toasted bun with lettuce and ranch dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about Rick's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Rick's Cafe
852 Roosevelt Trail, Naples
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, grilled pineapple salsa, sriracha slaw.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Crispy chicken with bleu cheese red onion, lettuce and tomato.
More about Naples Pizza
Naples Pizza
852 roosevelt trail, naples
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
|Fries
|$4.00
|Tenders
|$9.00
More about The Galley Restaurant and Pub
The Galley Restaurant and Pub
327 Roosevelt Dr, Naples