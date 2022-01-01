Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Naples
/
Naples
/
Clams
Naples restaurants that serve clams
Beacon Bar & Bistro
828 Roosevelt Trail, Naples
No reviews yet
Fried Clams
$12.00
starter size with homemade tarter sauce
More about Beacon Bar & Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Rick's Cafe
852 Roosevelt Trail, Naples
Avg 3.8
(306 reviews)
Fried Clam Plate
$28.00
Fried in Rick's famous batter, served with your choice of sides.
More about Rick's Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Naples
Lobsters
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese Pizza
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Lobster Rolls
More near Naples to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Scarborough
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Saco
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston