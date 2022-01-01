Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve clams

Beacon Bar & Bistro image

 

Beacon Bar & Bistro

828 Roosevelt Trail, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Clams$12.00
starter size with homemade tarter sauce
More about Beacon Bar & Bistro
Rick's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Rick's Cafe

852 Roosevelt Trail, Naples

Avg 3.8 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Clam Plate$28.00
Fried in Rick's famous batter, served with your choice of sides.
More about Rick's Cafe

