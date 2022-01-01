Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Naples
/
Naples
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Naples restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
FRENCH FRIES
Rick's Cafe
852 Roosevelt Trail, Naples
Avg 3.8
(306 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$14.00
A crispy coated outside with melted cheese on the inside. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Rick's Cafe
Naples Pizza
852 roosevelt trail, naples
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
More about Naples Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Naples
Cheese Pizza
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Lobsters
Caesar Salad
Lobster Rolls
Clams
More near Naples to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Scarborough
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Saco
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston