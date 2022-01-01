Naples Pizza - Farmington
Naples Pizza is a family owned business established in 1995. Located in the heart of Farmington CT, Naples has grown from a small take out store to a full service family friendly restaurant specializing in Neapolitan style pizza, calzones, panini, grinders, salads and more. All of our ingredients are the freshest available including our signature pizza dough which is made fresh daily.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Location
838 Farmington Ave
Farmington CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
