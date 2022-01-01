Go
Naples Pizza - Farmington

Naples Pizza is a family owned business established in 1995. Located in the heart of Farmington CT, Naples has grown from a small take out store to a full service family friendly restaurant specializing in Neapolitan style pizza, calzones, panini, grinders, salads and more. All of our ingredients are the freshest available including our signature pizza dough which is made fresh daily.

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

838 Farmington Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuscan Salad$8.75
Mixed lettuce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives, artichoke and polenta croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.
House Salad$7.25
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, peppers, croutons and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.
Parmigiana Grinder
Choose from crispy chicken, meatball, sausage or crispy eggplant. Served hot, topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella.
Med Cheese Add Toppings$16.95
Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Fries$9.95
Fresh handcut eggplant breaded & fried, served with a side of housemade marinara sauce.
Lg Cheese Add Toppings$20.95
Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Wings (8)$13.95
Fresh wings smothered in our own housemade sauces. Hot, Mild, BBQ or Honey Chipotle.
Waldorf Salad$9.75
Arugula, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apples, celery, blue cheese crumbles, red onion with red wine vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan with our house Caesar dressing.
Sm Cheese Add Toppings$14.50
Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

838 Farmington Ave

Farmington CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

