Naples Pizza

Your favorite seasonal pizza shop

852 roosevelt trail

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Bianca$22.00
Tenders$9.00
Fries$4.00
Meat Lovers$22.00
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.00
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
10" GLUTEN FREE$12.00
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Fried Dough$7.00
Location

852 roosevelt trail

naples ME

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
