Go
Toast

Napolese Pizzeria

Online ordering available Sunday - Thursday 4pm - 8:30pm // Friday/Saturday 4pm - 9pm
Napolese is about artfully made pizza and stone hearth baking. We use the finest ingredients available, carefully sourcing cheeses, meats and local farm produce grown specifically for Napolese.

PIZZA

114 E 49th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)

Popular Items

Veg Chop Salad$14.00
Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Meridian Kessler$16.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
Hamaker's Corner$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
Side of Focaccia With Olive Oil$6.00
Bambini$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
Classic$15.00
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella
Margherita$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Caesar$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan, House Caesar Dressing
Chopped Salad$16.00
Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, chickpeas and red wine vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

114 E 49th St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Patachou

No reviews yet

Cafe Patachou Meridian Kessler is open for limited inside dining, patio service, to go and online carryout orders. Wednesday - Sunday, 8am - 3pm.

Apocalypse Burger

No reviews yet

revenge burgers, spite snacks, end of the world anarchy // open tues-thurs 12-8, fri-sat 12-9

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - Broad Ripple

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Patachou Provisions

No reviews yet

Pickup for these items will be Friday 2/12 between 11am - 4pm at the Patachou Inc. Offices

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston