Napoli Italian Bridgeville
Come in and enjoy!
1273 Washington Pike
Popular Items
Location
1273 Washington Pike
Bridgeville PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Insurrection Aleworks
Come in and enjoy!
Nobby’s Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!