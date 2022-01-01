Go
Napoli Italian Bridgeville

1273 Washington Pike

Popular Items

Cheese Calzone$7.99
Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings & pizza sauce
(toppings 1.25 each)
Large House Salad$5.99
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions.
Medium 14"$13.99
Whl Italian$15.99
Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing
CYO Pasta
Stromboli$9.49
For the person who does not like ricotta cheese just pick 3 pizza toppings. We add them to mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
Wedding
X-Large$18.99
Fish$10.99
Cod fillet breaded & deep fried till golden brown served on a brioche bun
Chicken Parm & Pasta$18.99
Two 4oz chicken breasts breaded, pan fried & topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese over pasta
Location

1273 Washington Pike

Bridgeville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
