Go
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria

530 Foster Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Calabria$16.00
Calabria Chili Oil, Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Spanish Chorizo, Calabria Peppers, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Oregano, Honey Drizzle
Fox Farm & Forage Funghi$16.00
DOP San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Garlic, Fox Farm & Forage Mushrooms (Apex, NC), oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Margherita$13.00
Tomato Sauce (DOP San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Local Organic Basil
Apricot$16.00
Apricot Glaze, Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Boxcarr Handmade Cheese Cottonbell, Sweet Soppressata Salami, Fresh Oregano
Parma$16.00
Tomato Sauce (DOP San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Baby Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, Shaved Grana Padano
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe$16.00
Firsthand Foods (Durham, NC) spicy Italian sausage, garlic, ricotta, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, broccoli rabe
Neapolitan Breadsticks$8.00
Neapolitan Pizza Dough, Extra Virigin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Shaved DOP Grana Padano.
Choose Tomato Sauce (in photo), White Bean Dip, or Winter Caponata
Pepperoni$16.00
Tomato Sauce (DOP San Marzano Tomatoes), FIor di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni
DOP Buffalo Margherita$15.00
Tomato Sauce (DOP San Marzano Tomatoes), DOP Buffalo Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil
House Salad$7.00
Organic mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, English cucumber, Nicoise olives, white balsamic vinaigrette, feta
See full menu

Location

530 Foster Street

Durham NC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Afters Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Providing elegant, approachable desserts and pastries for all. Also, Cookie Cakes! Order online OR in person for takeout dining.

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Mateo Tapas

No reviews yet

Pick up and enjoy!

Marco's 530

No reviews yet

Marco's 530 is the go-to for fresh Italian pasta and ramen the way you like it served in Durham!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston