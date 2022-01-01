Go
Toast
  • /
  • Vallejo
  • /
  • Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food

Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food

Napoli Pizzeria is Vallejo's local favorite. Whether you come from the Vallejo Ferry, live downtown or near the waterfront, Napoli Pizzeria will meet your Italian food cravings. Our menu serves up award-winning, hand-tossed pizzas cooked in well-seasoned brick deck ovens and homemade pasta and sauces. We make great hand-tossed pizza from dough that is made daily in brick ovens. Try our many pizza and pasta combinations in our pizza parlor setting today!

124 Tennessee St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita
An International classic! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, minced garlic, olive oil and basil.
Caesar Salad$7.39
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese shavings, and croutons mixed with our Caesar dressing.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build the pizza that works best for you and your family and friends. Napoli Classic is our fave but you can choose NY Thin or Extra Thick!
Original$17.25
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.
Napoli Breadsticks$4.50
We use our freshly made dough and portion out six pieces and cook to golden brown and top with our Italian spices, cheese, and fresh garlic.
Tony's
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and onions.
Pepperoni$13.25
Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.
Super
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.
Gina's House Salad$4.75
Crisp mixed greens and carrots, beans, beets, onions and salame with your choice of ranch, Italian, blue cheese, or caesar dressing.
Ranch Dressing
See full menu

Location

124 Tennessee St

Vallejo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Bambino's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Good Day Cafe

No reviews yet

Best breakfast in town!
Open 7 days a week
7am - 3pm

House of Soul, Vallejo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston