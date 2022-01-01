Go
Toast

Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

702 Anderson Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (688 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Rice Balls$8.00
Buffalo Chicken$19.00
Pepperoncini & Sausage$19.00
Regular$16.00
Hawaiian$19.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Avocado Salad$10.00
4 Mushroom$21.00
Pepperoni$16.00
Margherita$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

702 Anderson Avenue

Cliffside Park NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bodegón

No reviews yet

Inspired By Galicia, Made In New Jersey, Tapas Made For Sharing.

Avo's Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rustica Lounge Bar

No reviews yet

Rustica Lounge Bar Restaurant
We serve Italian-American fusion dishes in an artfully designed indoor and heated outdoor SKYLIGHT WINTER GARDEN in the heart of Bergen County.

Wich One

No reviews yet

Asian Inspired - Sandwiches, Rice bowls and Salad Bowls

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston