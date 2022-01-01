Nap's Cucina Mia
Come in and enjoy!
1033 PHILADELPHIA ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1033 PHILADELPHIA ST
Indiana PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Nap's and Josephine's
Come in and enjoy!
Philly Street Station
Come on in and enjoy!
9th Street Deli
Family owned and operated sub shop for over 40 years.
Bruno's Restaurant
Denny and Mike would like to welcome you to Bruno's. They are proud to continue a tradition that has been in place for 70 years...In 1945, Tony Bruno opened a neighborhood bar along West Philadelphia Street.