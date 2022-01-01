Go
Nap's and Josephine's image
Pizza

Nap's and Josephine's

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1037 Philadelphia St

Indiana, PA 15701

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana PA 15701

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

9th Street Deli

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated sub shop for over 40 years.

Philly Street Station

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nap's Cucina Mia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bruno's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Denny and Mike would like to welcome you to Bruno's. They are proud to continue a tradition that has been in place for 70 years...In 1945, Tony Bruno opened a neighborhood bar along West Philadelphia Street.

Nap's and Josephine's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston