Go
Toast

NARA

Come in and enjoy!

5656 W. Maple

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken Wings$14.00
Wasabi Ranch
STEAK HIBACHI$35.00
See full menu

Location

5656 W. Maple

West Bloomfield MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prime29 Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Prime29 features USDA cuts aged 29 days & jet-fresh seafood straight from the water to your table. We're proud to support local partners and are thankful to be your next contemporary dining experience.

Crispelli's Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crispelli's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston