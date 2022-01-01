NARA
Come in and enjoy!
5656 W. Maple
Popular Items
Location
5656 W. Maple
West Bloomfield MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Prime29 Steakhouse
Prime29 features USDA cuts aged 29 days & jet-fresh seafood straight from the water to your table. We're proud to support local partners and are thankful to be your next contemporary dining experience.
Crispelli's Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle
Come in and enjoy!
Crispelli's
Come in and enjoy!