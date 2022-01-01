Go
Nara Thai Cuisine

Authentic, delicious and healthy Thai food!

1725 Blairs Ferry Road

Popular Items

Racy Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodle in spicy chili Pad Thai sauce with chicken and shrimp, egg, carrot, bell pepper, basil and green onion.
Deluxe Spring Roll$6.95
Choice of chicken or pork with carrot, green onion and cabbage served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pad See U (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot, stir-fried in sweet dark bean soy sauce.
Jasmine Rice$1.00
Egg Rolls (Vegan)$6.75
Crispy vegetable rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.
Lion City (Dinner)
Vermicelli noodle, egg, carrot, green pea, onion, green onion seasoned with curry powder stir-fried in spicy soy sauce.
Crab Rangoons$7.95
Crabmeat, cream cheese, onion and carrot dip with crispy wonton chips
Pad Kee Mao (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, egg, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaf and green onion in spicy brown sauce.
Pot Sticker$6.75
Ground pork, green cabbage dumpling
with ginger soy dip.
Pad Thai (Dinner) (Gluten-Free)
Rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprouts stir-fried in homemade sauce with ground peanut.
Location

1725 Blairs Ferry Road

Marion IA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
