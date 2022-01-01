Go
Nara Thai

Popular Items

Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
Thai Cashew Nut
Breaded protein stir fried with onion, green onion, carrots, bell pepper, dried chili, and cashew nuts in Thai Sauce
Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, green onion, and egg
Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
Fresh Roll$5.95
2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce
Fried Spring Roll$4.95
Fried spring rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles served with sweet & sour sauce
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Location

25282 Northwest Fwy

Cypress TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
