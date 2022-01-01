Go
Nara Thai

SOUPS • SUSHI • NOODLES

18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (1359 reviews)

Popular Items

Orange Chicken
Deep-fried breaded chicken or choice of protein, bell pepper, cashew nut, and sesame seeds in orange sauce
Fresh Roll$6.95
2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce
Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
Tom Yum
Spicy lemongrass soup with tomatoes and mushrooms
Jasmine Rice$1.95
Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Fried Spring Roll$5.95
4 fried egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles
Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, green onion, and egg
Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy

Humble TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
