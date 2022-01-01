Go
Nara Thai



850 FM 1960 RD W



Popular Items

Wonton Soup$5.95
Chicken and shrimp dumplings in chicken soup with bean sprouts and tofu
Yum Woon Sen$9.95
Ground chicken, glass noodle, green onion, cilantro, and carrots on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
Tiger Tear Beef$12.95
Slices of grilled steak, red onion, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing on lettuce
Jasmine Rice$1.50
Coke Can$2.50
Spicy Catfish$14.95
Crispy catfish fillet, prik khing curry paste, bell pepper, and green bean
Tom Yum$5.95
Chicken or a protein of your choice, coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
Yum Talay$15.95
Shrimp, squid, scallop, mussel, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and roasted rice powder on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
Coke zero can$2.50
Sprite can$2.50
Location

850 FM 1960 RD W

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
