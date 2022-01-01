Go
Nardello's

103 North Madison Ave

Popular Items

The Majestic$16.00
Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, red onions, nardello peppers, olives
Big Sam$13.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Shredded Kale Salad
Emerald kale, napa cabbage, shredded carrots, dates, scallions, parmesan, chopped peanuts, peanut dressing
The Outlaw$15.00
Beef brisket, red onion, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, jarlsberg cheese, secret sauce
Straight Up$12.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, three cheese blend
Millennial$15.00
Garlic cream sauce, baby spinach, roasted mushrooms, gruyere cheese, mozzarella, roasted garlic oil drizzle
Islander$15.00
Tomato sauce, smoked bacon, pineapple, three cheese blend, fresh jalapenos, spicy cilantro pesto
Five Cheese Dip$9.00
Comes with toasted baguette
Cheesy Bread$6.00
Parmesan, mozzarella, fontina, garlic oil, marinara sauce
Jimmy's Salad
Romaine, iceberg, cherry tomatoes, three cheese blend, crispy pancetta, tangy house dressing
Location

103 North Madison Ave

Mount Pleasant TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
