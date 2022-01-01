Go
Nari

Nari is a modern Thai restaurant, merging traditional techniques with the seasonal bounty of California. Our tasting menu is served family style, and our heritage driven cuisine is enhanced with exceptional service, amazing cocktails and an extensive wine list.

1625 Post st • $$

Avg 4.5 (2178 reviews)
Location

1625 Post st

san francisco CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
