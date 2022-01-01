Nari
Nari is a modern Thai restaurant, merging traditional techniques with the seasonal bounty of California. Our tasting menu is served family style, and our heritage driven cuisine is enhanced with exceptional service, amazing cocktails and an extensive wine list.
1625 Post st • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1625 Post st
san francisco CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
