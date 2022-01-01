Narragansett restaurants you'll love

Go
Narragansett restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Narragansett

Narragansett's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Narragansett restaurants

The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

3 Pier Market Place, Narragansett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Tea$3.85
Our loose leaf tea steeped to perfection.
B'z$4.25
Latte with warm undertones of local honey. This drink is the Bees Knees.
Latte$3.75
If you prefer a higher ratio of steamed milk to espresso, a latte is for you. Take it to another level with flavored syrups and alternative milks. Add an extra double shot to bring up the ratio.
More about The Pour House
Monahan's Clam Shack image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Monahan's Clam Shack

190 Ocean Road, Narragansett

Avg 4.7 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$23.99
Fish N Chips$14.99
Large Fries$4.50
More about Monahan's Clam Shack
BSquared Prepared image

 

BSquared Prepared

140 Point Judith Rd Building C 38, Narragansett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Rollatini$12.00
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and parm cheeses, topped with marinara. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Milk
Protein Balls$4.00
Great for breakfast or an anytime snack! 2 to an order. Allergens: Peanut, Tree Nut
Chicken Stir Fry$13.00
Stir Fry Chicken and Veggies served with Basmati Rice and Beans
Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Milk
More about BSquared Prepared
Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc. image

 

Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc.

175 Bonnet Point Rd, Narragansett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$14.00
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Chicken Picatta$20.00
More about Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc.
Map

More near Narragansett to explore

Newport

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Wakefield

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston