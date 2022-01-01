Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Narragansett

Go
Narragansett restaurants
Toast

Narragansett restaurants that serve caesar salad

Monahan's Clam Shack image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Monahan's Clam Shack

190 Ocean Road, Narragansett

Avg 4.7 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.75
More about Monahan's Clam Shack
Consumer pic

 

Hook Line Seafood & Pizza

1 Angell Road, Narragansett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$13.95
More about Hook Line Seafood & Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Narragansett

Lobsters

Calamari

Fish And Chips

Scallops

Muffins

Tacos

Lobster Rolls

Clams

Map

More near Narragansett to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1688 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston