Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Narragansett

Go
Narragansett restaurants
Toast

Narragansett restaurants that serve calamari

Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc. image

 

Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc.

175 Bonnet Point Rd, Narragansett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
More about Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc.
Monahan's Clam Shack image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Monahan's Clam Shack

190 Ocean Road, Narragansett

Avg 4.7 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Point Judith Calamari$10.99
More about Monahan's Clam Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Narragansett

Clams

Map

More near Narragansett to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston