Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Narragansett
/
Narragansett
/
Tacos
Narragansett restaurants that serve tacos
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Monahan's Clam Shack
190 Ocean Road, Narragansett
Avg 4.7
(603 reviews)
Tuna Tacos
$11.25
Swordfish Tacos
$11.25
Fish Tacos
$11.25
More about Monahan's Clam Shack
Hook Line Seafood & Pizza
1 Angell Road, Narragansett
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$20.95
More about Hook Line Seafood & Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Narragansett
Caesar Salad
Lobster Rolls
Clams
Scallops
Fish Tacos
Muffins
Calamari
Lobsters
More near Narragansett to explore
Newport
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Block Island
No reviews yet
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
North Kingstown
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1688 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(197 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1406 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston