Narrative Coffee

Coffee bar and from-scratch kitchen with friendly faces. Voted Best New Cafe in the world 2017 by Sprudge Readers, Best Coffee, Friendliest Staff, and Best Breakfast in Everett by Live in Everett Readers.
** Selecting a Market Price item (such as espresso and filter coffee) may require us to edit an order to reflect the cost of the available product. **

2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201

Popular Items

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Espresso+Milk 8oz Hot$5.50
(AKA latte) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Espresso+Milk 16oz Iced$6.00
(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Batch Brew$3.75
Good ol' regular coffee.
Traditional Breakfast$16.50
Crispy red potatoes with paprika crema and chive oil, 2 eggs, 2 slices bacon, slice of Macrina's Skagit Sourdough.
Filter Coffee$5.00
Your choice of coffee, brewed by hand via Hario V60.
Espresso+Milk 12oz Hot$6.00
(AKA latte) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich$10.00
scratch biscuit, baked over easy egg*, arugula, chipotle aioli. +add bacon $2 + GF biscuit $2
Avocado Toast$13.25
Pickled red onion, watermelon radish, arugula, sourdough. + egg* $1.5
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
bacon, ham, egg, cheddar, chipotle sauce
*sadly we can't offer substitutions on these as we pre-roll them, thanks for understanding*
Location

Everett WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
